Floundering Spurs make one thing clear – north London is red again

A stark fatalism is descending on Tottenham as their season dissolves into familiar stage fright. Five minutes into the second half of a borderline chaotic derby, hundreds of home fans had still not returned to their seats. In fairness, when your stadium is so lavish that you can have your beer glasses filled from the bottom up on oak-and-copper concourses, there are decent excuses for being detained. But the half-empty stands also revealed how little even the die-hards trusted their team to reverse a 3-0 deficit, and how dramatically the balance of power in north London had flipped.

This was meant to be the day that Ange Postecoglou’s team, fortified by the luxury of a fortnight’s preparation, threw the loathed enemies’ title ambitions off course. Instead, it was Arsenal’s turn to play the dream-wreckers, delivering a result that all but ended their rivals’ hopes of a top-four finish. For the first time since 1988, when George Graham was manager, they relished the sensation of consecutive top-flight victories at Tottenham, having won only two of their previous 17. A feat that eluded Arsene Wenger for his entire 22-year reign is one that Mikel Arteta has already ticked off. As players celebrated wildly in front of their supporters, defying the MC’s attempts to drown out the revelries with music, you could sense the old order being restored.

It was St Totteringham’s Day once more, the fictional holiday marked by Arsenal as it became mathematically impossible for Tottenham to finish above them. Come the end of this campaign, the gap could be as wide as 20 points. The gulf was everywhere you looked in this contest, from the dominance at corners to Ben White’s glove-tweaking psychological skirmish with Guglielmo Vicario. In every department, Arsenal were tougher, wiser, cuter. Postecoglou suggested as much by expressing a wish to transplant the World Cup-winning mentality of Cristian Romero, the Argentinian centre-back whose opportunistic second-half goal briefly kindled a fightback, into all his players.

The 100-day honeymoon that the Australian enjoyed here last year, with the chorus of Robbie Williams’ Angels rewritten to read “I’m loving Big Ange instead”, feels a distant memory. Tottenham are fifth but floundering, clinging in for one of the lesser European qualifying spots after promising so much more. At home, the coda will come against Manchester City on May 14, and what a peculiar affair that threatens to be. Provided that both City and Arsenal keep winning, many of the 60,000 in attendance will be praying for their own team to lose, desperate for their neighbours’ 20-year wait for a title to be prolonged.

You could detect this urge as fans left the ground, whooping approvingly on learning that Erling Haaland had put City out of sight at Nottingham Forest. A galling situation, all told, for a club that was top of the league six months ago. So often, Tottenham fall prey to a habit of peaking too soon. Take the lone trumpeter who played the anthem beside the golden cockerel at kick-off, performing on a vertiginous ledge several hundred feet up in the sky. It was Braveheart-esque, as he stood flanked by two men in full war paint mode, holding their flags aloft. But within 27 minutes, his side were two down, the battle cries long silenced.

Much is distinct about Postecoglou’s approach. He is credited with leading a cultural transformation, minimising team meetings and allowing players to sleep in their own beds the night before a game, rather than at the training complex. But one element of the culture he has been powerless to expunge is the traditional drift into late-season torpor. This team had benefited from a two-week recovery since their 4-0 defeat at Newcastle, and yet the scars were still visible in their naive defending, with Ben Davies turned inside out by Bukayo Saka. Surprise at the selection of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who had not started since February 3, morphed into incredulity when the Dane headed Saka’s corner into his own net.

The manager is correct when he argues that Tottenham’s problems extend beyond their vulnerability at set pieces. They are also haunted by flaws in their mentality, too prone to panicking once opponents of Arsenal’s quality find a way through. James Maddison sought to stir them after Micky van de Ven’s equaliser was scrubbed out by VAR for a fractional offside, but to no avail. They were so rattled by the perceived injustice that Arsenal scored twice in the next 15 minutes.

North London, there can be little doubt, is red again. Arteta is the fifth fastest manager to reach 100 wins in the Premier League era. The four above him? Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Sir Alex Ferguson. It is the mark of a man building a team to last, not one that flickers in bursts before burning out. Postecoglou took 26 points from his first 10 matches in England, more even than Guardiola could claim, but has since presided over a team in mid-table form. The worry is when, if ever, Tottenham will escape this casting as the club with the shiniest stadium but the sparsest trophy room.

