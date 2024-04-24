Florida State lands commitments from 2026 4-star CB Jaelen "Seatbelt" Waters

Florida State landed a big commitment on Tuesday night.

Armwood 2026 cornerback Jaelen “Seatbelt” Waters announced his commitment to the Seminoles on X with the words, “Locked in and shut down!”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Waters was in Tallahassee last weekend for Florida State's Spring Showcase. He is ranked a four-star recruit by both On3 and Rivals.

Waters has more than 20 offers from Power 4 programs, including Florida, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington.

Waters recorded 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, broke up six passes and forced a fumble in 2023 for an Armwood squad that went 10-2 and reached the regional semifinals.

Florida State now has four commitments in the 2026 class — Vero Beach athlete Efrem White, Gaither athlete Darryon Williams, Goleman safety Darryl Bell III and Waters.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida State lands commitments from 2026 4-star CB Jaelen Waters