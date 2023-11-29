Florida State football re-enters top 4 of College Football Playoffs after Florida win

Florida State football is back in the College Football Playoff field.

The No. 4 Seminoles were the last team in the final College Football Rankings released Tuesday evening before the reveal show at noon Sunday.

FSU (12-0, 8-0) jumped back to the fourth spot, trailing No. 3 Washington, No. 2 Michigan and No. 1 Georiga.

If this were the final College Football Playoff field, the Seminoles would face the two-time defending National Champion Bulldogs, likely in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans in one of the two semifinals. The Huskies and Wolverines would face off, likely in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Of course, conference championships this weekend could have a major say in how the final playoff field looks like.

Playoff implications this week

The Seminoles will seek their first ACC Championship since 2014 and look to lock up a playoff spot with a win against No. 14 Louisville at 8 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Similarly, Georgia, Washington and Michigan will also be in positions to finish undefeated and clinch a spot.

The Wolverines defeated rival Ohio State 30-24 last weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan, dropping the Buckeyes to No. 6. No. 5 Oregon is the top-ranked 1-loss team and will play the Huskies in the final Pac-12 Championship Game at 8 p.m. Friday. Washington beat Oregon 36-33 in Seattle earlier this season.

Michigan will play No. 16 Iowa in the Big 10 Championship at 8 p.m. Saturday.

No. 8 Alabama will also have a say in the final rankings with a meeting with the top-ranked Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta.

Texas comes in at No. 7, and will again face No. 18 Oklahoma State, with a chance to make the committee consider them for a playoff spot of their own.

The Longhorns beat the Crimson Tide 34-24 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama earlier this season.

This story will be updated.

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (12-0, 8-0 ACC) vs. No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1)

When/where: 8 p.m., Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

