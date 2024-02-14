Florida stands pat in NET rankings following LSU victory

The Florida Gators almost gave up the game on Tuesday night, allowing the LSU Tigers to recover from a 20-point deficit to take a late lead, only to fall short on the final shot inside the O’Connell Center. Still, a win is a win.

The Orange and Blue remained at No. 33 overall in the NET rankings after the victory but fell two spots from our last update. Todd Golden’s team now sits between the No. 32 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 34 Mississippi State Bulldogs, the latter of whom Florida beat at home earlier this season.

Here’s how the quadrant system breaks things up:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

The Gators are now 2-7 against Quadrant 1 opponents, 3-0 against Quadrant 2 opponents, 8-0 against Quadrant 3 opponents and 4-0 against Quadrant 4 opponents. They hold a 17-7 record overall and a 7-4 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

Golden and the Gators next travel to Athens for a rematch with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Feb. 17. Tipoff is slated for an early 1 p.m. start and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire