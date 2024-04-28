Florida snaps Arkansas’ 27-game home winning streak

The streak stopped at 27.

The second-ranked Arkansas baseball team finally saw its home winning streak snapped Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader as Florida, which lost the first two games of the series, knocked off the Diamond Hogs, 9-5.

Twenty-seven straight wins at Baum-Walker tied a school history.

“We knew we were going to get beat sometime with who we’re playing. (The streak has) been amazing. I told the team, ‘Start a new one,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said.

Florida jumped on spot-starter Ben Bybee and Koty Frank in the third and fourth innings, chasing Bybee with three runs allowed and tagging Frank for four more.

Arkansas responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth when Peyton Stovall hit a two-run double, but it made the score only 7-3. Ty Evans hit a two-run home run in the sixth to seal things for the Gators.

The Razorbacks outhit Florida, 12-8, but five Arkansas pitchers gave up eight walks in the game to make things too difficult.

Arkansas is back at home Tuesday and Wednesday for a quick two-game series with visiting Missouri State before heading to Lexington on the weekend for a series at SEC-leading Kentucky.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire