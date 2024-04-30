Florida slugger Jac Caglianone chasing UF home run history

When Jac Caglianone set the modern record for home runs in a college baseball season with 33 last year, he immediately became one of the greatest sluggers in Florida Gators history, but now he’s looking to etch his name into the top spot on that list without leaving any doubt.

Caglianone hit his 26th home run of the season on Sunday — a grand slam against Arkansas — tying the old program record set by Matt LaPorta (2005) and Wyatt Langford (2022). One more and he’ll have sole possession of the top two home run seasons in Florida history.

The names mentioned above are probably the only ones that can hold a candle to what Caglianone’s done, and he’s already passed Langford on the all-time list.

The next major milestone for the Florida slugger is Laporta’s program record of 74 home runs. Caglianone sits at the No. 2 spot with 66, needing just nine more this year before heading to the pros.

Florida has just 11 regular season games remaining, starting with Tuesday afternoon’s matchup with FAU. The SEC Tournament should give the Gators at least two more games and an NCAA Tournament bid grants two more.

Cags is pacing a home run every 7.88 plate appearances and averages 4.77 plate appearances per game. The math works out to a projected nine more homers for Caglianone, but that assumes a steady pace and the four postseason games. More games are obviously better for Caglianone, who does not seem to be slowing down at all.

If Caglianone does hit nine more, he’ll also break his season record from last year. Georgia’s Charlie Condon currently leads the country with 29 home runs.

