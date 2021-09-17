How Florida QB Anthony Richardson compares to Tim Tebow so far

It’s an unfair comparison, but here’s how Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson’s first two games stack up against Tim Tebow’s first two games as a specialty player in ‘06:

Anthony Richardson

6-of-11 passing, 192 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT

11 rushes, 275 yards, 1 TD

Tim Tebow

6-of-9 passing, 81 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

10 rushes, 63 yards, 1 TD

Locals of the week

Florida offensive linemen Ethan White (Calvary Christian) and Richard Gouraige (Cambridge Christian)

Alabama’s defensive front is always physical and was one of the differences in last year’s SEC title game. If the Gators are going to have a different outcome, their offensive line will have to play better. That means big performances by UF’s starting left guard and tackle.

Eye on the NFL draft

UF cornerback Kaiir Elam is the team’s top draft prospect and a presumptive first-round pick. Alabama’s potent passing attack will give him a chance to put an impressive performance on film for scouts, especially if he lines up against preseason all-SEC receiver John Metchie.

USF, FAMU coaching connections

Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons has a pair of noteworthy ties to USF. He was a quarterback at Clemson when Bulls coach Jeff Scott was a receiver there; Simmons graduated in 2002, a year before Scott did. Simmons later became the quarterbacks coach at Tallahassee’s Lincoln High. One of his players: BJ Daniels, who became a USF star and is now a Bulls offensive analyst.

Stopping Sparty

Miami coach Manny Diaz took over the defense in the offseason after last year’s disaster. Michigan State offers another big test. Kenneth Walker is the nation’s fourth-leading rusher (321 yards) and has the potential to gash the Hurricanes’ mediocre run defense.

• • •

