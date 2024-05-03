Florida Panthers still don’t have Round 2 opponent, but know when series will start

The Florida Panthers will have to wait until Saturday night to find out who they will play in Round 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They won’t, however, have to wait any longer to find out when that second-round series will begin.

The NHL announced Thursday night that Game 1 of Florida’s Round 2 matchup against either the Boston Bruins or Toronto Maple Leafs will take place on Monday at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena.

Game time and TV information was not announced.

The Bruins and Maple Leafs are tied 3-3 in their best-of-7 first-round series, with the winner-take-all Game 7 set for 8 p.m. Saturday in Boston. The Bruins had a 3-1 lead in the series but dropped both Games 5 and 6.

The Panthers, meanwhile, wrapped up their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

Regardless of who Florida faces in the second round, the Panthers will host Games 1, 2, 5 (if necessary) and 7 (if necessary). The opponent will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

The Eastern Conference’s other second-round matchup — the New York Rangers vs the Carolina Hurricanes — starts on Sunday.