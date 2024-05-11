Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins have differing opinions on Bennett-Marchand collision

The latest talking point in the Florida Panthers’ second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series matchup with the Boston Bruins stems from a first-period hit from Panthers center Sam Bennett that ultimately forced Bruins captain Brad Marchand to leave Florida’s 6-2 Game 3 win on Friday early due to injury.

On the play, Bennett passed the puck forward in the neutral zone before colliding with Marchand near the benches at center ice about three-and-a-half minutes into regulation. Marchand appeared to have lowered his shoulder as the two collided.

Marchand appeared to be in some pain after taking a hit from Bennett. pic.twitter.com/MWsczrMDOU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 10, 2024

Marchand went to the bench in pain but played through the second period.

He didn’t come out for the third, and Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters on Saturday that Marchand is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

“In real time, I’ve gotta be honest, my eyes weren’t on there as the puck had left that area,” Montgomery said. “My eyes weren’t on the exact play, but having seen it, there’s a history there with Bennett. He’s a hard player, but there’s clearly evidence of what went on. People can say it wasn’t intentional, but we have our view of it.”

Jim Montgomery provided an update on Brad Marchand: “He’s upper body, day to day.” pic.twitter.com/RfCvB6sbR6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 11, 2024

Panthers coach Paul Maurice disagreed with that notion.

“It was just a collision,” Maurice said Saturday morning. “In a perfect world, every team has everybody healthy. Nobody likes to see him get hurt.”

Friday was Bennett’s first game back in the lineup since Game 2 of Florida’s first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 23. He missed five games after taking a slap shot on the wrist midway through that Lightning game.

Marchand, meanwhile, has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) through 10 games this postseason for Boston.

“Obviously he’s a heck of a player,” Bennett said postgame Friday about Marchand. “He’s an important part of that team. It’s playoff hockey. We’ll see.”

Puck drop for Game 4 of the best-of-7 series is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Boston’s TD Garden. Florida leads the series 2-1.