Florida one of several teams getting 4-star WR for official visit

Florida is one of several programs hosting IMG Academy wide receiver Donovan Olugbode on an official visit this summer, according to 247Sports.

Olugbode has several official visits set up over the next few months. His latest timeline has him at Washington on May 3, USC on May 30, Florida on June 14 and either Missouri or Oregon on June 21.

While it may seem like Olugbode is overloading his travel schedule, that’s because he’s preparing to make a decision and clear his mind ahead of his senior year.

“Regarding a decision, don’t be surprised if Olugbode makes a commitment before the start of his senior season,” Tom Loy of 247Sports said. “The schools are starting to separate themselves and he could be in line to make a pledge after that last official visit in June.”

That means Florida needs to wow Olugbode when he gets in town. There are only two weekends left in June after his scheduled visit to the Swamp, giving Florida a chance to make a more lasting impression.

“As of today, I don’t think there is a clear-cut leader. All schools seem to be giving him a lot to think about and these final visits will play a major role in his commitment.”

Olugbode has earned four-star status everywhere but ESPN, where he is a three-star talent. The On3 industry ranking, which considers all four major services, puts him at No. 172 overall and No. 21 among receivers in the 2025 class. The 247Sports composite has him slightly lower at Nos. 194 and 24, respectively.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine gives Florida the best odds to land commitment from Olugbode with 29.7%, followed by USC (26.0%), Oregon (22.2%) and Illinois (6.6%).

