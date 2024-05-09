Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said there's "window" for Florida football with Nick Saban retired

Move over, Paul Finebaum. There's a new college football expert in the SEC.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is bullish about the future of Florida football. The reason has to do with a legendary coach in Tuscaloosa who hung up his whistle last January.

"I was talking about some of the academic superlatives, but I was driving in and we did drive past The Swamp," DeSantis said during a 30-minute address on UF's campus on Wednesday. "You know Nick Saban has retired from Alabama, so this is the window to have the Gators. I know Georgia is still very tough, it's a tough league. I get it. But I saw those national championships up back in the day and that was a great run, and basketball, too.

"So hopefully we'll get back there, we're certainly looking forward to Florida return to being the college football capital of the world like we used to be."

The Florida Gators are coming off their third straight losing season — 5-7 in 2023 — and are 11-14 in two seasons under head coach Billy Napier. But there is offseason optimism as UF returns 14 starters on offense and defense, including quarterback Graham Mertz, who passed for 2,903 yards last season with 20 TD to just 3 interceptions.

Saban guided Alabama to six national titles and nine SEC championships from 2007-24 before retiring last January. His replacement, Kalen DeBoer, led Washington to the College Football Playoff title game last January and is 104-12 as a head coach at Sioux Falls, Fresno State and Washington. The Crimson Tide also return quarterback Jalen Milroe, a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Georgia, meanwhile, is 94-16 in eight seasons under head coach Kirby Smart, having won two SEC titles and two national titles during his tenure.

