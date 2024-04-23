Florida football transfer tracker: UF loses LB, adds Air Force TE

Florida football added its first transfer from the portal for the spring period, getting Air Force tight end Caleb Rillos to come to UF as a preferred walk on.

At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Rillos is a big target who emerged as a dependable pass catcher for the Falcons in 2023. He had 8 catches for 97 yards last season and has posted 11 catches for 167 yards and 3 TDs in four seasons.

Rillos will battle for playing time with returning tight ends Arlis Boardingham (26 catches, 289 yards, 4 TDs), Hayden Hansen (12 catches, 150 yards, 2 TDs), Tony Livingston and Keon Zipperer, who was sidelined last season after suffering a torn ACL. In addition, Florida converted defensive lineman Gavin Hill to the tight end position this offseason.

The Division I spring football portal window opened on April 16, with players eligible to put their names in until April 30.

Florida Gators football coach Napier is pleased with the current makeup of UF's roster but will look to improve where it makes sense.

"We're at the halfway point through the offseason," Napier said following the spring game. "I think we've made a ton of progress. This group in particular, I think the leadership, the accountability, the self-discipline, and we've got a team. We've got a group that gets along with each other and has worked hard."

Here's a look at other football players that UF has added or is losing this spring:

Transfers leaving

Mannie Nunnery, LB

Nunnery had a strong spring game with 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and an interception. But Nunnery, who transferred from Houston to join UF last season, may have seen limited opportunities for playing time with the depth that UF is stocking at linebacker. South Carolina transfer Grayson "Pup" Howard emerged as the best linebacker this spring, while starter Shemar James and senior Derek Wingo are both returning from injuries in the fall. In addition, sophomore Jaden Robinson had a strong spring game as well as 4 tackles while R.J. Moten, a converted defensive back, had 6 tackles starting at linebacker for the blue team.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Nunnery put his name in the portal and returned to UF last winter, so there is a chance he could do so again this spring. He had 28 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack and a pass breakup in 12 games for UF last season.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football transfer tracker UF adds Air Force TE Caleb Rillos