Florida football QB D.J. Lagway named Gatorade Player of the Year

Florida football incoming freshman quarterback D.J. Lagway earned another national high school honor on Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Lagway was named Gatorade National High School Football Player of the Year for his accomplishments on and off the field.

Lagway's surprise presenter of the award was none other than former Florida Gators great and NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, who won 1987 Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Lagway, from Willis, Texas, passed for 4,604 yards and a 6A state record 58 TDs this past season, leading Willis High to a 12-1 record, their first district title since 2002 and a trip to the 6A-Division II regional final.

Off the field, Lagway has volunteered his time at local eldercare facilities and food banks in Willis, while maintaining a 3.48 GPA.

Lagway, who suffered a minor foot injury in Wednesday's Under Armour All-American game, has arrived in Gainesville this week and will enroll in the spring semester to take part in spring practices.

"I want to congratulate DJ on becoming this year's Gatorade National Football Player of the Year," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "We all know what a big deal this award is and we are all aware of D.J.'s talent, but this award is also a testament to the type of person he is off the field."

