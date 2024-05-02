Florida football earns commitment from former USC Trojans IOL

Thursday turned out to be a triumphant day for the Florida football program after scoring two major wins on the recruiting front. The first of the two victories came through the transfer portal, where the Gators added some much-needed depth on the front lines.

Former USC Trojans inside offensive lineman Jason Zandamela, 6-foot-3-inch, 306-pound trench warrior originally out of Clearwater (Florida) Academy International in the 2024 class committed to the Orange and Blue on Thursday — less than a week after making his visit to campus.

Billy Napier and Co. pursued him in the 2024 cycle but lost out to USC upon his final decision. Zandamela also considered the UCF Knights before his Thursday decision but ultimately chose the Swamp as his next stop.

A native of Mozambique, Africa, and a former rugby player, his first introduction to football came in 2020 when he moved to the United States, so his talent is still raw but his athleticism is brimming over with potential.

Zandamela is No. 7 overall and is the top-ranked inside offensive lineman in the 2025 transfer portal cycle according to 247Sports. He was the No. 46 prospect overall and also the top IOL in the 2024 cycle.

