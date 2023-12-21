Florida football coach Billy Napier discusses Trevor Etienne, other transfer portal defections

Florida football coach Billy Napier didn't say whether standout sophomore running back Trevor Etienne leaving for the transfer portal was a surprise.

There were rumblings that Etienne was upset with his role splitting carries with Montrell Johnson Jr., but Napier didn't elaborate on the reason why he left the Florida Gators.

"Trevor's been great for the Gators," Napier said. "That's what I would say. I've got nothing but respect for Trevor. His attitude, his practice habits, his contribution to the team, nothing but respect. We wish him well going forward."

Etienne’s combination of speed and field vision made him one of UF’s most dynamic offense players during his two seasons at UF under Napier. He wound up rushing for 1,472 yards and scoring 15 TDs in his Florida career.

This past season, Etienne rushed for 753 yards and 8 TDs rushing on 5.7 yards per carry, while adding 172 yards receiving on 21 catches with 1 receiving TD. He also returned kickoffs for UF, averaging 24.9 yards per return.

Etienne is one of 16 UF players who entered the transfer portal following UF's 5-7 season, including All-SEC edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, who if healthy will face the Gators on Senior Day when UF hosts Ole Miss at The Swamp on Nov. 23. Umanmielen signed with the Rebels on Wednesday.

"We've got a couple different opportunities here going forward to add players," Napier said. "I'm looking for players that want to play at the University of Florida. It means something. It is a privilege. It's a sacred opportunity to be a part of this place. Look, it's for some, and it's not for some."

