Florida eyeing defensive back transfer committed to USC

Even though former UCLA cornerback John Humphrey is committed to USC, the Florida Gators are hosting him on a visit next Wednesday, according to a report from Gators Online.

Florida’s new secondary coach, Will Harris, is taking an aggressive approach in the portal, pursuing South Alabama safety Jaden Voisin and now Humphrey. Getting him to flip from his commitment to the Trojans will be tough, but a strong visit can change everything.

Humphrey came out of high as a four-star recruit in the class of 2020. He moved into a starting role for the Bruins in 2022 and totaled 70 tackles (48 solo) over his third and fourth years with the program.

He has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID bonus season granted to every player during the pandemic. Florida offers a clear path to playing time in the SEC, which could convince the Pac-12 standout to flip.

Humphrey committed to Southern California on Dec. 21

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire