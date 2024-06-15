Florida earns commitment from 2026 blue-chip in-state cornerback

Florida football earned its second commitment in the 2026 cycle on Saturday with a pledge from four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters out of Seffner (Florida) Armwood. The Gators had the in-state recruiting target on campus this past Thursday and appear to have sealed the deal with the coveted prep prospect.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound defensive back was offered back in January and has been back a few times before his most recent visit. Waters has had the Gators as his top destination since his first junior day visit but the Florida State Seminoles had been battling for his talents as well.

Waters’ Connection with Florida

“Me and Coach (Will) Harris have a really close relationship,” Waters told Swamp247. “He’s been on me heavy since he’s gotten there, and he was always coming by the school when he first got hired. He’s making sure to show a lot of love, and we get along good.”

The love extends beyond the rising high school senior and the staff.

“My dad got a Gator tattoo on his arm,” Waters mentioned. “My dad was very happy I got that offer. I been waiting for it for a long time when Corey Raymond was there. I’ve been waiting for it for a long time. When I got it, it was very good.”

Recruiting Summary

Waters is ranked No. 188 overall and No. 14 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 143 and 11, respectively.

Florida had two 247Sports two crystal balls predictions prior but trailed FSU in On3’s recruiting prediction machine with a 44.9% chance of landing him against FSU’s 54.4% chance. The Orange and Blue clearly triumphed in this battle.

