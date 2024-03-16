Florida basketball vs Texas A&M score: Live updates from the SEC Tournament

Florida basketball can reach the SEC Tournament Finals for the first time since 2014 with a win Saturday against Texas A&M at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The SEC Tournament semifinal matchup between the sixth-seeded Florida Gators (23-10) and seventh-seed Texas A&M (21-13) will pit two of the top rebounding teams in the conference. Texas A&M leads the SEC in rebounding with a plus-9.1 rebounding margin, while Florida ranks second at plus-7.4.

Texas A&M enters the game on a six-game win streak, boosting its chances for an NCAA Tournament at-large berth. Florida has won eight of its last 11 games to cement a spot in March Madness and is looking to improve its seed line with another win.

In the lone regular season matchup between the two teams, Texas A&M beat Florida 67-66 on a go-ahead shot by guard Tyrece Radford with 35 seconds remaining. Overall, Texas A&M has won five straight against Florida dating back to the 2019-20 season.

Florida basketball score vs Texas A&M in SEC basketball tournament

What time, channel is Florida basketball vs Texas A&M on?

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Denzel Aberdeen lifts UF basketball to eight-point lead

A 3-pointer by sophomore point guard Denzel Aberdeen has put Florida up 80-72 with 5:35 left. Aberdeen with career-high 20 points.

UF basketball takes its first lead

Florida has climbed all the way back to a 63-62 lead with 11:58 remaining. Florida is 8-for-12 from the field to start the second half. Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Denzel Aberbeen all with 12 points each to lead Gators.

Florida basketball starts second half strong

UF is continuing to cut into Texas A&M's lead, as a Walter Clayton Jr. has pulled the Gators within two points, 54-52, with 15:45 remaining.

Florida basketball cuts into Texas A&M lead, but trails at halftime

Florida trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half but made a late first half to cut Texas A&M's lead to 50-42 at halftime. The Aggies shot 50 % from the floor in the first half and 46.2 % from 3-point range. Sophomore point guard Denzel Aberdeen provided a big lift for Gators off the bench with a team-high 12 points in the first half.

Texas A&M extends lead on UF basketball in the first half

Texas A&M extends its lead to 33-20 on Florida with 8:20 left, prompting Florida coach Todd Golden to call a timeout. The Aggies have remained hot from the 3-point line (5-of-9) and Florida hasn't provided much resistance as shooters have launched wide-open shots.

Wade Taylor IV fuels Texas A&M to early lead on Florida basketball

Wade Taylor IV had gone 4-for-5 from the floor and 3-of-3 from 3-point range, lifting Texas A&M to an early 15-10 on Florida. Taylor has scored 11 of TAMU's first 15 points. Walter Clayton Jr. (2-of-4 from 3-point range) leads Florida with 6 points.

Texas A&M basketball starters

G Wade Taylor IV, G Tyrece Radford, G Manny Obaseki, F Wildens Leveque, F Solomon Washington

Florida basketball starters

G Zyon Pullin, G Walter Clayton Jr., G Will Richard, F Tyrese Samuel, C Micah Handlogten

Officials for Florida basketball, Texas A&M

Officials: Doug Shows, Bart Lenox, Steve Anderson

Florida basketball, Texas A&M start time at 3:55 p.m. ET

Florida basketball and Texas A&M will start at about 3:55 p.m. ET. The Auburn-Mississippi State game ran late, with four-seed Auburn knocking off eight-seed Mississippi State 73-66 to reach the SEC Tournament finals.

