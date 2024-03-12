Where Florida basketball stands in updated March Madness projections

Florida basketball will begin SEC Tournament play on Thursday in Nashville, Tenn., looking to hold its NCAA Tournament seed line, if not improve it.

The Florida Gators (21-10, 11-7 SEC) will begin tournament play on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., as the 6-seed, facing the winner of the first-round game on Wednesday night between 11-seed Georgia and 14-seed Missouri.

Florida is coming off a 79-78 loss at Vanderbilt to close the regular season, a game in which the Gators turned the ball over 16 times and were outrebounded 41-35.

"Definitely not OK with the loss but it's definitely not the end of the world either," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "I think at this time, if we're as mature of a team and we're trending the right way as a program, which I think we are, I think we can use this as a good learning lesson."

If the Gators win Thursday, they will face No. 3 seed Alabama on Friday at 9:30 p.m., giving UF a chance for another Quadrant 1 win before Selection Sunday.

Florida basketball resume, NET rankings

NET ranking: 35

KenPom ranking: 30

Quad 1 record: 4-7

Quad 2 record: 3-2

Quad 3 record: 8-1

Quad 4 record: 6-0

Where ESPN projects Florida basketball in latest March Madness

Joe Lunardi has Florida as a 7-seed in Indianapolis, Ind., facing 10-seed Michigan State, in his latest bracketology released on Tuesday. The game would be a rematch of the 2000 NCAA Finals, which Michigan State won 89-76. Marquette, coached by former UF basketball assistant Shaka Smart, is the No. 2 seed in the bracket.

Where CBS Sports projects Florida basketball in latest March Madness

Jerry Palm has Florida as a 7-seed in Memphis, Tenn., facing 10-seed Nebraska, in his latest bracketology released on Monday. Baylor is the No. 2 seed in the bracket.

Where Fox Sports projects Florida basketball in latest March Madness

Mike DeCourcy projects Florida as a 7-seed in his latest bracket forecast.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Where Florida Gators basketball stands in March Madness