Florida basketball vs Texas A&M in SEC Tournament: Scouting report, prediction

Florida basketball showed its offensive firepower in its SEC Tournament quarterfinal win over Alabama, scoring more than 100 points for the fourth time this season in a 102-88 win over the Crimson Tide.

The sixth-seed Florida Gators (23-10) will attempt to reach the SEC Tournament Finals for the first time since 2014 when they face seventh-seed Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Texas A&M is just one of two teams this season that held Florida under 70 points, beating Florida 67-66, with the go-ahead shot coming on a short jumper in the lane by guard Tyrece Radford with 35 seconds remaining.

Since the Texas A&M loss, Florida has gone 8-3 and scored 76 or more points in all 11 games. Florida and Texas A&M both will play their third game in three days, but UF's depth could play a factor, as the Gators used a nine-play rotation and scored 28 points in their win over Alabama.

"We were the team who we've been for the last 30 games, really the last month and a half of conference play where we really stepped it up," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "Just a physical team that plays hard, with no fear of failure. I think our guys did a really good job of that."

Here are three storylines to watch in UF's matchup with the Aggies:

Who will win the battle of the boards between Florida basketball and Texas A&M?

Texas A&M and Florida are two of the top rebounding teams in the SEC, with the Aggies ranking first the conference and sixth nationally with a rebounding margin of plus-9.1 and the Gators ranking second in the conference and 16th nationally at plus 7.4.

In the first meeting between the two schools, rebounds were dead even between the two teams at 36, with Texas A&M grabbing a few more offensive rebounds (13) than the Gators (11). Florida held a slim 9 to 6 margin in second change points.

Can Florida basketball guard Walter Clayton Jr. continue his hot SEC Tournament streak?

Clayton has averaged 22.5 points in his first two SEC Tournament games, going 12-of-28 from the floor, 5-of-13 from 3-point range and 16-of-16 from the foul line. He's scored 20 or more points in 14 games for UF this season and is an instant scoring threat every time he steps on the floor.

Can Florida basketball close out Texas A&M after failing to hold a six-point halftime lead in the first meeting

Florida led by as many as 12 points in its first meeting with Texas A&M and was up 40-34 at halftime but struggled offensively in the second half, scoring just 26 points. Texas A&M went to an aggressive matchup zone defense that gave UF fits, as the Gators turned the ball over 14 times in the game. Florida's guards will need to remain strong with the basketball and make sound passing decisions. UF is coming off a game in which it turned the ball over just seven times against Alabama in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Prediction

Florida 72, Texas A&M 66: In a lower-scoring affair, Florida will find a way to avenge its 67-66 loss to Texas A&M in February and reach the SEC Tournament finals for the first time since 2014.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida basketball vs Texas A&M: scouting report, score, prediction