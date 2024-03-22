Florida basketball vs Colorado score: Live updates from March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS – Florida basketball is eager to make its 24th NCAA Tournament trip in school history a long stay.

The No. 7 seed Florida Gators (24-11) will face No. 10-seed Colorado on Friday afternoon at Gainbridge Field House.

Florida is 6-4 all-time in NCAA Tournament games in Indianapolis but will play its first-ever game at Gainbridge Field House, home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers.

"We all came here with this goal of making March Madness and now we're here," Florida starting forward Tyrese Samuel said. "So when you accomplish your goal, it feels good. And now we're focusing on making a run in this tournament, clicking and making sure we make it to the Final Four and put Florida back on the map."

Colorado (25-10) is coming off a 60-53 win over 10-seed Boise State Wednesday in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio and have won nine of its last 10 games. The Buffaloes are led by All-Pac 12 point guard KJ Simpson (19.5 ppg, 5.0 apg).

"Really excited to advance in this tournament and feel fortunate to survive a very, very talented and hard-nosed Boise team," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said.

"We'd like to have a little bit better offensive performance against Florida but we'll see what happens then."

Marquette-Western Kentucky tied in second half

15-seed Western Kentucky is trying to pull off an upset against 2-seed Marquette. The Hilltoppers led 43-36 at halftime but Marquette has stormed back to tie the score at 48 with 16:33 left. The winner of the 2-15 game between Western Kentucky-Marquette will face the 7-10 winner of Florida and Colorado in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Florida basketball a 1.5-point favorite over Colorado

Per BetMGM.com, 7-seed Florida is currently a 1.5-point favorite over 10-seed Colorado in Friday afternoon's matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The over/under is 157.5 points.

What time, channel is Florida basketball vs Colorado on?

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: TBS

