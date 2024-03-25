Can Florida basketball build off March Madness trip? Looking ahead to 2024-25

INDIANAPOLIS — Florida basketball ended its second season under head coach Todd Golden with its high-powered offense unable to overcome its defensive shortcomings.

Seven-seed Florida's 102-100 loss to 10-seed Colorado at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on a KJ Simpson jumper with 2.4 seconds remaining followed a familiar pattern. UF's beleaguered defense surrendered 57 points in the second half. During one second-half stretch, Colorado scored in 16 of 18 trips down the floor.

The Florida Gators (24-12) closed their season ranking 328th out of 351 teams in scoring defense (79.2 ppg) and 196th out of 351 teams in field goal percentage defense (44%).

Still, thanks to a turbo-charged offense that posted five 100-point games and averaged 85.6 points, Florida won 24 games, its most since winning 27 games in 2016-17.

"Disappointed because this group had a little bit of an ability to make a run," Florida coach Todd Golden said.

A week earlier, Florida made a run in the SEC Tournament, winning three games in three days before falling to Auburn in the SEC finals. In the game, Florida lost starting center Micah Handlogten to a broken leg. The 7-foot-1 Handlogten may have been able to make a difference by altering some shots inside against a Colorado team that shot 63 percent from the field.

"We didn't defend the way we needed to to give ourselves a great chance to win," Golden said.

In addition to shooting 63 percent from the field, Colorado shot 60 percent from 3-point range (6-10) and 84.6 percent from the foul line (28-33).

"We didn't do a good enough job of forcing them to do what we wanted them to do," Florida junior guard Walter Clayton said. "We were letting them play a little too free, personally I think we could have done a little bit more (on defense) earlier."

How will Florida basketball look in 2024-25?

The Gators will lose two starters to eligibility, forward Tyrese Samuel (13.9 ppg. 7.4 rpg) and point guard Zyon Pullin (15.5 ppg, 5.0 apg). Pullin, a transfer from UC-Riverside, emerged as one of the steadiest point guards in the country with an assist-to-turnover ratio (162-43) that ranks third nationally. Samuel, a transfer from Seton Hall, posted 11 double-doubles, the most in one season for a UF player since Al Horford recorded 16 double-doubles in 2006-07.

Following the emotional Colorado loss, Clayton didn't commit to whether he will return to UF next season. In scoring a team-high 17.2 points per game this season, Clayton showed he could carry an offense during stretches. He scored a season-high 33 points in the Colorado loss, including UF's final 16 points.

The future of Florida sophomore guard Riley Kugel with the program also is in doubt, after the 6-foot-5 guard endured a rocky season in which he lost his starting job and was benched at times as others passed him for playing time. Kugel could opt to enter the transfer portal for a fresh start somewhere else.

Handlogten said he's determined to play next season after undergoing surgery to repair the compound fracture he suffered in the SEC Tournament. A best-case scenario is a six-to-eight-month rehabilitation, but if there are setbacks, a medical redshirt is not out of the question.

Key players expected back next season include junior guard Will Richard (11.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg), freshman forward Alex Condon (7.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg), freshman forward Thomas Haugh (3.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and sophomore guard Denzel Aberdeen (3.3 ppg, 0.9 rpg), who could be poised for a breakout junior season. Last week, Aberdeen scored a career-high 20 points to lift Florida to a 95-90 win over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament semifinals.'

"He's had a lot of ups and downs, but Denzel can play," Florida player development assistant coach Taurean Green said. "He had a great summer. The kid is talented. It's a testament to him, his mental strength, his resolve into just sticking with it, staying pat, being a great teammate and just waiting for his opportunity."

Transfer portal open, will Florida basketball pounce?

Florida signed incoming freshman Isaiah Brown last November, a sharp-shooting, 6-5 guard from Orlando Christian Prep that will give UF another perimeter weapon. A lefty, Brown shot 39% from 3-point range during his junior season of high school.

With the transfer portal open, the Gators may be in the market for another frontcourt player or two to replace Samuel and Handlogten (if he doesn't recover in time for the 2024-25 season). Also, look for Florida to pursue a point guard to replace Pullin.

Golden said UF's breakout 2023-24 season and the success Pullin, Samuel and Clayton had as transfers should help with portal recruiting.

"Our style of pay, we're sixth in America in scoring," Golden said. "So, when guys want to really look at programs and evaluate can they go there and have success, I think we have some really good proof of concept with Tyrese and ZP, that guys that want to come in, maybe for one year and be a part of something and have success."

