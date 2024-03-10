Fletcher Cox calls it a career as another Eagles star retires

Fletcher Cox announced his retirement after 12 seasons with the Eagles. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Fletcher Cox's retirement won't get the attention that Jason Kelce's did earlier this month, but it's still a big blow to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cox announced Sunday that he's retiring. That's a six-time Pro Bowler and a member of the 2010s All-Decade team hanging it up. Cox announced the news on social media. He did it with a heartfelt message that thanked his family, Eagles teammates, Eagles fans and the organization itself.

With Kelce retiring on the offensive line and Cox retiring on the defensive line, the Eagles are losing two players who were a foundation of their success for much of the past decade.

Cox spent all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Eagles. Cox, like Kelce, was a big part of the Eagles' first Super Bowl championship team at the end of the 2017 season.

Cox was the 12th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft and it turned out to be a great pick. From 2015-2020, he made the Pro Bowl every season and was first-team All-Pro once. He'll retire with 70 sacks.

A franchise great. Thank you, Fletcher Cox 👏



Congratulations on an amazing NFL career. pic.twitter.com/A28xwKJ1JU — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 10, 2024

It has been a tough past few months for the Eagles. They fell apart late last season, watched the Dallas Cowboys win the NFC East title and then got blown out in a wild-card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, in the offseason, two of the greatest players in the team's history retired.

The Eagles will have to move on quickly. But Cox won't be easy to replace.