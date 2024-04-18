Flathead's Moore signs with Wake Forest

Apr. 18—Kennedy Moore is going to be a Demon Deacon.

Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. announced that Moore, a 6-foot-2 forward out of Flathead High, signed with its women's basketball program on Wednesday.

A press release from the Atlantic Coast Conference school noted that Moore, "is a multi-time all-conference player that has averaged a near double-double in each of her last three seasons playing at Flathead High."

"Kennedy is a terrific athlete that with time and development will be a great fit in our system at the 4-position," Deacons head coach Megan Gebbia said in the release. "She can really stretch the defense and shoot the ball well from behind the arc.

"She is a strong rebounder, using her great leaping ability to her advantage. Her athletic traits also show up when she is running the floor and on the defensive end."

Moore is the first Montanan to sign with the Wake Forest program; Power-5 Conference signees from the Treasure State are rare, though Maryland of the Big 10 signed Breanna Williams of two-time State AA champion Billings Skyview.

Alex Covill made an impact as a 6-5 freshman at Washington State this past season as well.

Moore averaged 11.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game in four seasons as a varsity Bravette. Her junior year she helped the Bravettes win the Western AA Divisional for the first time since 2001 and then led them into the State AA championship.

The Bravettes fell to Billings West in the title game.

She averaged 17.1 points and 8.2 rebounds on that 19-5 team, numbers that jumped during postseason play, and was named the Western AA's offensive player of the year.

"I chose Wake Forest because I have always wanted to play Division I basketball since I was in the seventh grade," Moore said in the release. "Wake Forest offers the best in academic and athletic opportunities with excellent facilities, programs, coaches, players and staff that are second to none. I visited with my mom and knew right away, Wake Forest is where I want to grow as a person and an athlete."

Moore averaged 14.8 points and 9.7 rebounds a game as a senior. In the Wake Forest release she thanked her coaches in Kalispell and her family.

"The support that my family and coaching staff has provided through the past six years of my student athletic career has been some of the most valuable and rewarding experiences of my life," Moore said. "I couldn't have done it without them."