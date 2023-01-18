Five Yankees prospects listed among Baseball America's 2023 Top 100 list

Jul 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American League Futures shortstop Anthony Volpe (7) and American League Futures center fielder Jasson Dominguez (12) are introduced for the All Star-Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball America has released its new Top 100 prospect list for the 2023 season, and five players in the Yankees system made the cut.

The five Yankees in the Top 100 are:

SS Anthony Volpe (No. 14)

SS Oswald Peraza (No. 62)

OF Jasson Dominguez (No. 67)

OF Everson Pereira (No. 78)

C Austin Wells (No. 94)

Those five players are also the team’s Top 5 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, though the order is slightly different (Volpe, Dominguez, Peraza, Wells, Pereira).

Volpe and Peraza are perhaps the two names Yankees fans are most looking forward to seeing in the big leagues, with Peraza playing 18 games for the Yankees last season due to injuries on the infield. Volpe, the team’s top prospect, split his time between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, and his big league debut could come in 2023.

The Yankees didn’t land any of the big-name free agent shortstops like Trea Turner or Xander Bogaerts, and the club has maintained that it's excited about its internal options at the position, with Volpe and Peraza at the top of the list.

Dominguez is just 19 years old, but he may have the highest ceiling of any prospect in the Yankees’ system. With the potential to be a five-tool, everyday center fielder, Dominguez is probably still at least one year away from the majors, but he’s steadily making his way up the farm system, starting 2022 in low-A ball before making it up to Double-A Somerset.

Pereira, like Dominguez, is a do-it-all outfielder who has also ascended to Double-A ball. The 21-year-old, who was a top international prospect in the 2017 class, slashed .283/.341/.504 with five homers and 13 RBI in 29 games for Somerset last season.

Rounding out the group is Wells, a slugging catcher who has blasted 36 home runs over his two pro seasons since he was drafted by the Yankees in the first round of the 2020 draft. Wells, a left-handed hitter, spent most of 2022 at the Double-A level, but at 23 years old, he could end up seeing big league action this season if the Yankees endure any injuries at catcher.