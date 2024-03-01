Five Yankees pitchers combine for nine scoreless against Marlins but bats quiet in 0-0 tie

The Yankees' bats managed just two hits and weren't able to help out the pitching who held the Miami Marlins scoreless through nine innings as the game ultimately ended in a 0-0 tie.

Here are the takeaways...

- Clayton Beeter got the start for New York and performed well in his three innings of work. The 25-year-old struck out four batters, including two in the first inning, and allowed just three hits and a walk. It was a much better showing than his last outing this spring where he allowed two earned runs in two innings of work on two hits, two walks while striking out three.

Drafted in 2020 by the Los Angeles Dodgers and sent to New York in the Joey Gallo trade, Beeter has yet to make his MLB debut but has pitched well in the minors as a starter.

- Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Volpe were the only Yankees to get a hit with Volpe's knock being a double. With no Juan Soto or Aaron Judge, the top six in the lineup -- who all figure to be starters or at the very least regulars in the lineup -- finished 2-for-12 with a walk and six strikeouts.

- Ian Hamilton pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut and Ron Marinaccio added a clean inning of his own in relief of Beeter. Both relievers figure to have a significant role in the Yankees' bullpen this season.

- Volpe made his first error of the spring at shortstop on a ground ball in the fourth inning.

Highlights

What's next

The Yanks' spring training schedule rolls on with a Friday night bout against the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:35 p.m.