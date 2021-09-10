Five things to know ahead of the Texas-Arkansas matchup in Week 2

No. 15 Texas will travel to Fayetteville for the first time in 17 years to face Arkansas in Week 2.

It’s very possible that Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will break an attendance record for this matchup, as the school announced a sell-out crowd this week.

Due to the long and storied history between the two programs, it’s sure to be a hostile environment and perhaps the rekindling of an old Southwest Conference rivalry.

While Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is on record stating Razorbacks fans seemingly view the Longhorns as the team’s biggest rival, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian just sees the Razorbacks as another faceless opponent.

The Longhorns are hoping to keep their momentum going after defeating No. 23 Louisiana by 20 points in Week 1. The trio of quarterback Hudson Card, running back Bijan Robinson, and wide receiver Jordan Whittington will obviously be tough for opposing teams to game plan for this season.

Arkansas got off to a slow start against Rice last week, but ultimately recorded three interceptions in the fourth quarter to close out the game 38-17. The Razorbacks also experienced some special teams issues, fumbling the opening kickoff, having a punt blocked, and shanking another punt. Not to mention, they committed over a dozen penalties. Could first game jitters be to blame for the mishaps?

Here are five things to know ahead of the Texas-Arkansas matchup on Sept. 11:

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks is one of the top players in the country

One of the toughest tasks for Texas on Saturday will be to limit Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks. He's easily the best player on their roster. Burks only practiced roughly a day and a half prior to the Rice game due to an undisclosed injury, and the rust showed, but he's now had a full week of practice ahead of the Texas matchup. Mel Kiper has him as a potential top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL draft if he chooses to go pro, and even has the potential to be in the WR1 conversation. If the Longhorns can limit Trelon Smith on the ground, they should be able to neutralize Burks, even if they can't outright stop him.

Texas leads the overall series 56-22

Texas and Arkansas have a long and storied history dating back to 1894. Since the Razorbacks left for the SEC back in 1992, the two programs have only faced each other five times. Arkansas has won three of the last five. Saturday's Week 2 matchup will be the first time that the Longhorns have traveled to Fayetteville in 17 years and it's expected to break an attendance record for Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas senior LB Bumper Pool suspended for first half

Two Arkansas players were ejected in Week 1 for targeting. All-America linebacker Grant Morgan was tossed in the first quarter of the Rice matchup after a hit on quarterback Wiley Green, but he will not have to sit out any of the Texas game. However, linebacker Bumper Pool will miss the first half in Week 2 after he was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Rice game for a hit on a receiver.

This will be Texas QB Hudson Card's first road start

This is one of the biggest storylines of the Texas-Arkansas matchup on Saturday. How will redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card perform in his first road start that happens to be in a hostile environment? Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledges the issues that a sold out crowd can present on the road, but he will do his best to make sure Card is prepared for it. "His personality -- he's just an even-keel demeanor guy," Sarkisian said. "This will be another new for him. I can't predict the future, but we're going to do everything we can to have him ready."

Big-bodied Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway will make his debut

Illinois State transfer John Ridgeway will be making his Arkansas debut against Texas. He was sidelined in Week 1 due to an appendectomy. The 6-foot-6, 326-pound defensive tackle has seemingly had a strong week of practice and will be crucial for the Razorbacks hopes of containing Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Linebacker Hayden Henry has had nothing but positive things to say regarding Ridgeway this offseason. "When he's in shoulder pads and a helmet you're like, 'How are you human?' He looks so big. And when he's right in front of you and you're in your stance, you're like, 'This guy is taking up both A Gaps.'"

