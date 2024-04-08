Five things Alabama State football needs to do after 2024 Black And Gold Spring Game

Alabama State football held its Black and Gold Spring Game Saturday and Team Gold (offense) outlasted team Black 34-24.

Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. called Saturday’s game a step in the right direction, as it kickoff's his third season at the helm of the football program.

”We had some our younger guys at wide receiver really step up today. That’s what we wanted to see and we were able to run the football well,” Robinson Jr. said. “Defensively those guys have to tighten up and play more physical.”

Alabama State University coach Eddie Robinson, Jr., during the Black and Gold Spring Game at ASU Stadium on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday April 6, 2024.

With a first look of what we can expect this fall from the Hornets. Here are five things the Hornets need to do before the fall season:

Who is leading the quarterback race?

All four quarterbacks got reps during Saturday’s spring game. Texas Southern transfer Andrew Body got the start and made a great first impression on Hornet fans.

Body completed four of his seven passes with a 70-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Three-Star freshman quarterback Zachary Sims came in with the second team despite playing with an injured hamstring.

Alabama State University quarterback Andrew Body (1) carries the ball during the Black and Gold Spring Game at ASU Stadium on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday April 6, 2024.

Jayvious Langford and AJ Wallace got the second half starts under center. Robinson Jr. plans to continue examining his quarterbacks and will keep embracing the position battle.

“Body came in here and played well,” Robinson Jr. said. “He made some throws on the deep ball and he had some guys run and get it. Zach being a true freshman should be preparing for the prom but he’s at a spring game. He showed some toughness playing with a hurt hamstring.”

How will the running game be managed?

Daquon Kincey, Jamari Hotclaw and Nazareth Bryant finished with a combined four touchdowns scored Saturday. Bryant led with two touchdowns getting majority of the second half carries.

Returning starter Anthony Gates got first team carries and broke for a 15-yard run putting the offense in the red zone in the first quarter. Tacaris Bozeman and Adarryl Lewis also got several reps behind the backfield.

With three-star running back Ashton Ashford joining the team this summer, The running back battle this offseason will atop of the coaching staff list heading into the fall.

Who will be the No. 1 pass option?

Last week the Hornets named Will Glover the wide receiver's coach after replacing Jacoby Jones. With no clear vision on a No. 1 wide receiver, it will be interesting to see how the lineup will shape out with several players eyeing that lead role.

Entering the spring game, Tyree Saunders, Robert McMinn and Jalen Jones were standouts from spring practice. McMinn served as the special team returner majority of the contest and Saunders grabbed two receptions for first down gains. He was lined up against starting defensive back James Burgess.

Bakari Daily and Eric Horn also had great afternoons showing off what they bring to the offense. Horn had the only touchdown by a receiver hauling in a deep ball in the second quarter. Daily played the entire second half and showed his versatility catching passes in and out the backfield.

Alabama State University wide receiver Eric Horn scores a touchdown against cornerback Twillie Lovette (4) during the Black and Gold Spring Game at ASU Stadium on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday April 6, 2024.

In a new offensive scheme for the Hornets, we saw the use of tight end Derrick Harden a lot. He was utilized in short field situations and was the difference maker for Hornets offense converting on third downs.

How is the offensive line?

Under new offensive line coach Chris Browne, the offensive line unit stayed solid matching up against the defense. After two early false start penalties, the unit not flagged the remainder of the game.

The running game flourished all afternoon behind the gaps created from the offensive front. Robinson Jr. said the team played a clean game and was impressed with what he saw from the offensive line.

“In these games you can’t lose but you can’t really win. Good thing is we didn’t have a lot of penalties and played a clean game,” Robinson Jr. said.

Defensive adjustments?

Coming off being the best defense in the SWAC conference last season, the Hornets defense does not need much adjustment.

With returning starters across the defensive depth chart, Robinson said it is all about the physicality level when describing the defense’s performance. The effort displayed Saturday was not up to the standards he set.

“The scheme is the scheme and the plays is the plays. At the end of the day if you are not physical and can’t tackle it’s not going to work,” Robinson Jr. said. “Part of the thing we will do and work on is staying the most physical team on the field.”

Safety Keane Lewis got the first takeaway of the game intercepting Adam Wallace's pass. Field general Stefon Young-Rolle finished with a pair of sacks.

Alabama State University defensive end Stephon Young-Rolle (9) works against lineman Elijah Baker (78) during the Black and Gold Spring Game at ASU Stadium on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday April 6, 2024.

