Alabama State football: Full analysis from 2024 Black and Gold Spring Game

MONTGOMERY — Alabama State football held its Black and Gold Spring Game on Saturday at Hornet Stadium.

Entering the third year under head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., the Hornets kicked off their 2024 campaign, dazzling fans with the new offensive skill players acquired during the offseason.

Team Gold (the ASU offense) was dominant and won the spring game, 34-24. Here were the major takeaways from Saturdays game:

More: Alabama State football: Former Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis to enter transfer portal

Dominant first half for offense

The offense for the Hornets came out firing, scoring on its first three offensive series en route to taking an early 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

Running back Daquon Kincey netted the first score of the game with a 5-yard rush on the opening drive. Andrew Body followed up launching a 70-yard touchdown pass to Eric Horn on the next series for the second score. In the closing minutes of the first quarter, Jamari Hotclaw sprinted down the sideline for a 35-yard score — extending the lead for the Gold team.

Alabama State University wide recievers Eric horn (19) and Bakari Dailey (15) celebrate touchdown during the Black and Gold Spring Game at ASU Stadium on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday April 6, 2024.

Team Black (the ASU defense) only allowed a field goal in the second quarter, as the offense led 24-6 at the halftime mark.

Offensive standouts

In their debut at Hornet stadium, quarterbacks Andrew Body, Zachary Sims, and Jayvious Langford gave fans a preview of what they could see in the fall. Body got the start and led the offense to touchdown drives in his first two series of the game. He completed four of his seven passes with a touchdown. Sims also showed flashes of being a possible starter leading the offense down the field for a second half score.

Wide receiver Bakari Daily was doing it all in from the slot position, catching passes out of the backfield and down the field. His open-field vision allowed for several yards after catch opportunities. Eric Horn and tight end Derrick Harden also made some key plays down the field. That duo was unstoppable majority of the afternoon and helped opened up the Hornets running game.

Alabama State University running back Jamari Hotclaw (20) scores a touchdown as quarterbcak Zach Sims (16) cheers during the Black and Gold Spring Game at ASU Stadium on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday April 6, 2024.

In a loaded running back room, Kincey, Hotclaw and Nazareth Bryant finished with a combined four touchdowns scored. Starter Anthony Gates looks to be the frontrunner for the starting role as he broke for a few huge runs throughout the day.

Defensive Standouts

Despite the slow start, the Hornets defense showed signs on why they were the No. 1 scoring defense last year in the SWAC conference.

In the third quarter, safety Keane Lewis got the first takeaway of the game intercepting Adam Wallace's pass. Edge rusher Stefon Young-Rolle dominated the line with Devin Davis finishing with a pair of sacks and quarterback hurries.

Alabama State University safety Keane Lewis (23) returns an interception during the Black and Gold Spring Game at ASU Stadium on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday April 6, 2024.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Takeaways from Alabama State football Black and Gold Spring Game