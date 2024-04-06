Alabama State football: Former Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis to enter transfer portal

Former Auburn football quarterback Dematrius Davis announced his plans to transfer from Alabama State on Friday after two seasons.

Davis recorded 1,617 passing yards, 352 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns during his tenure with the Hornets.

The No. 224 player in the Class of 2021, won two state titles and accumulated more than 13,000 total yards at North Shore High School near Houston. He was rated a four-star recruit as a prep player.

Davis committed to Auburn before the hire of Bryan Harsin. In 2021 he was third on the depth chart but did not see game action. The following offseason he transferred to Alabama State.

Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) throws during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

In 2022 he played in nine games and was named the MVP of the MEAC-SWAC Challenge after completing 16-of-23 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown against Howard. Last season he played in five games missing time with an injury.

Davis' transfer news comes before Alabama State’s Black and Gold Spring Game set for April 6 at Hornet Stadium.

