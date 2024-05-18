Five-star WR Dakorien Moore sets three official visits

Texas appears to be in good standing with five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore following his recent decommitment from LSU.

The nation’s No. 1 wide receiver announced via social media that his recruitment is not open. Moore is currently only focused on three schools: Texas, Ohio State and Oregon.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff will host Moore for an official visit on June 14. According to 247Sports, the Duncanville product is rated the No. 1 wide receiver, No. 2 overall prospect in Texas, and No. 4 recruit in the nation for the 2025 recruiting class.

Three crystal ball predictions were entered this week in favor of Texas to land Moore.

BREAKING: Following his decommitment from LSU, 5⭐️ Duncanville (Texas) WR Dakorien Moore is down to 3️⃣ schools and has official visits booked for his finalists. Where will the No. 1 WR in the country land?? 👀 MORE from @MikeRoach247 🔗 https://t.co/2JEV1TyW2f pic.twitter.com/gbKfC33aGO — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 17, 2024

