Five-star safety to visit Auburn for Junior Day

Auburn has worked hard to get involved with the five-star safety and Alabama native Anquon Fegans and those efforts are starting to pay off.

The Alabaster, Alabama native is a member of the 2025 recruiting class and on Wednesday announced that he would be visiting Auburn this weekend for Junior Day. He was not offered by the previous staff but the new staff extended a scholarship offer on Jan. 20.

Just a sophomore, he made 67 tackles and picked off nine passes this past season and helped lead Thompson High School to their fourth-straight state championship.

He is the No. 1 safety and No. 6 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite ranking. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is also the No. 2 player from Alabama.

Auburn’s coaching staff will have some help in trying to land Fegans. He is a former teammate of Auburn’s only 2024 commit A’Mon Lane, who played corner for Thompson before transferring to Moody High School ahead of last season.

