Alabama football's Tyler Booker: 'Everything is going to work out, so just stay excited'

Alabama football has experienced lots of changes in the past few weeks, from Nick Saban's retirement to Kalen DeBoer's hiring and a slew of players leaving and joining the Crimson Tide via the transfer portal.

Amid the changes, however, All-SEC offensive guard Tyler Booker was among the most outspoken returning members of the program. Shortly after Saban retired, Booker posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was excited to "carrying on the culture, the traditions and the standard that has made Alabama, Alabama!"

Booker, appearing on "The Next Round" on Monday morning, added only one school reached out to him after Saban retired.

REQUIRED READING: What Kalen DeBoer said about Alabama football roster turnover: 'Not alarmed at all'

A message from @iamtylerbooker to any concerned @AlabamaFTBL fans:



“The portal works both ways.



Once it opens up in the spring we’ll be able to add more if need be but I feel like we have everything in-house that we need in order to go on another National Championship run.… pic.twitter.com/JyXo9rvvM9 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) January 22, 2024

“Everybody knows not to hit me up because they know my stance on Alabama," he said on the podcast.

Booker also expressed his belief in Alabama's new era after Saban, along with his thoughts on the Crimson Tide's transfer portal departures and additions.

"We were seven points away from being where we need to be," Booker said. "And we have the guy and coaching staff that got where we wanted to be. You know what I mean? We're so close. That's what I'm just preaching to everybody. That's what we really told each other, and that's why it was so easy for me to stay. Like, look guys, we're only seven points away, and we're only going to get better. We're a young team and we're still going to continue to develop."

Booker is referencing DeBoer, who led Washington to the national championship and a 14-1 finish in the 2023 season. The new Alabama coach is also expected to bring offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who's one of the most successful play callers nationally the past two seasons, from Washington.

"The thing that I really like about Coach DeBoer is he was like, what made y'all successful?" Booker said. “What do we need to keep? What is a tradition piece? What is a culture piece that we need to keep? Because we want to keep things similar but we also want to add some changes as well. But Coach DeBoer has been really receptive to the feedback we've given him about some things that are in place here that need to stay in place."

More: Alabama AD Greg Byrne explains Nick Saban's role as 'adviser' on 'The Paul Finebaum Show'

Since Saban's retirement, 10 players have entered the transfer portal, including All-American safety Caleb Downs, former five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor and spring enrollee five-star quarterback Julian Sayin. The Crimson Tide has also added three former Washington players since DeBoer's hiring in center Parker Brailsford, receiver Germie Bernard and quarterback Austin Mack.

"It's really a next-man up mentality," Booker said about Alabama's transfer portal departures. "You come to Alabama to really get developed and really take advantage of the opportunity that's being presented to you. There's a lot of opportunity on the table right now. We have guys capable of stepping up and stepping into those spots and taking advantage of their opportunity. So that's one. We have the talent in house.

"But obviously the portal works both ways. Once it opens up in the spring, we'll be able to add more additions if need be. But I feel like we have everything in-house that we need to go on another national championship run. Everything is going to work out, so just stay excited for the season, because we definitely are."

While Booker said Alabama wishes its transfer portal subtractions the best, the Crimson Tide are focused on who's committed to the program.

"We wish them nothing but success," he said. "But it's off to the next. They didn't want to be here. They think they have better opportunities elsewhere, and that's a day and age where anybody who comes in college football can take advantage of the opportunity presented. Of course we wanted you here, but you got to do what's best for you, and we'll do what's best for us."

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama's Tyler Booker confident in 2024 CFB season: 'Stay excited'