A 5-star quarterback just named an official visit to…Indiana?

When a five-star athlete visits Indiana, the presumption is that it is a basketball player. But instead, five-star quarterback Julian Lewis is set to take a late May official visit to Indiana.

And just to be clear, it is for football. Lewis, from Carrollton High School (Carrollton, Georgia) is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the ESPN 300.

He holds offers from Alabama, Georgia and Miami among others.

The official visit to Indiana, first reported by 247Sports, is a seismic moment for the Hoosiers program. Indiana is making waves in recruiting under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti, even landing coveted defensive tackle C.J. West in the transfer portal this week.

Cignetti, armed with a strong resume from his time at JMU and strong Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) support from Indiana’s collectives, has maximized the Big Ten program during this recruiting cycle. Getting Lewis in for an official visit is certainly a significant note in this recruiting cycle.

Lewis is currently committed to USC.

All kidding aside about Indiana recruiting a five-star and the shock over it not being a basketball player, this is a really big piece of momentum for the football program. Getting a player of this caliber onto campus is a testament to the program’s growth under Cignetti in just a few short months.

The Hoosiers currently have the No. 32 recruiting class in the nation.

