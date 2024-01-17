Five-star offensive tackle from Texas receives Colorado offer

With Colorado soon returning to the Texas-heavy Big 12 Conference, head coach Deion Sanders and his staff are recruiting one of the Lone Star State’s top offensive linemen.

Ranked as the No. 1 class of 2025 offensive tackle in Texas (247Sports Composite), Michael Fasusi announced an offer from the Buffs on Tuesday. Fasusi, a five-star prospect from Lewisville, is the second-ranked OT nationally and the No. 16 overall 2025 recruit.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound high school junior has been offered by approximately 40 total programs, including several other Big 12 schools.

Colorado recently signed No. 1 class of 2024 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, but a commitment from Fasusi would give the Buffaloes an even more impressive O-line come 2025.

As of Wednesday, Coach Prime and his staff are without any class of 2025 commitments. However, with help from new assistant director of player personnel Devin Rispress, Colorado has been diligently recruiting 2025 prospects as of late.

#AGTG More than blessed to receive an offer from The University of Colorado #GoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/6slgjbjM20 — Michael Fasusi 🇳🇬 (@Michael_fasusi7) January 17, 2024

