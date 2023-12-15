Way-too-early Big 12 power rankings for 2024: New teams fighting for top spot

Earlier this year, I dipped my toes into writing about Colorado’s new home, the Big 12 Conference. The reactions were passionate, so we might as well start making more frenemies as the Buffaloes football team prepares to enter its first season in the remade Big 12.

The Big 12 is in a weird position ahead of next season. The conference has a massive footprint that spans nearly the entire country, but it does not have a clear-cut conference favorite, as Texas and Oklahoma are leaving for the SEC.

We are still far away from the start of spring football, but I’ll try my best to rank each of the Big 12 teams as I currently see them:

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 4-8

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 114th nationally, 16th in Big 12

The Cougars are reeling a bit right now, having played through a 4-8 season and losing a lot of talent in the trenches on both sides of the ball due to the portal. This, along with having the lowest-ranked recruiting class, has Houston lagging behind the rest of the conference.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 3-9

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 67th nationally, 15th in Big 12

Things did not go well in Dave Aranda’s fourth season at Baylor. Since going 12-2 in 2021, the Bears have gone a combined 9-16 in the past two seasons.

Syndication: The Enquirer

2023 record: 3-9

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 44th nationally, 4th in Big 12

The Bearcats are putting together a good recruiting class, which is encouraging because they’ve watched a whopping 22 players leave for the transfer portal. Coming off a 3-9 season, the Bearcats require talent, and this amount of attrition could be a bad sign.

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 5-7

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 64th nationally, 14th in Big 12

BYU was one game away from being bowl-eligible but couldn’t hold a late lead over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cougars are sitting low in the recruiting ranks right now and will have a tough time competing against the newcomers of the conference unless they hit the recruiting trail hard over the next couple of weeks.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

2023 record: 3-9

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 50th nationally, 6th in Big 12

I’m not sure what to make of the Sun Devils. The program has had good recruiting classes, but it has yet to translate to the field. If ASU can stay healthy at the QB position, it has enough talent to make things interesting for teams higher on this list.

Iowa State Cyclones

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 7-5

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 55th nationally, 10th in Big 12

Iowa State was a surprise team in 2023, finishing 7-5 after being picked to finish 10th in the preseason Big 12 media poll. The Cyclones are middle of the pack nationally and in the conference when it comes to their recruiting class.

Kansas State Wildcats

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal

2023 record: 8-4

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 62nd nationally, 13th in Big 12

After winning the Big 12 Championship Game in 2022, the Wildcats took a step back and went 8-4. This offseason also hasn’t been kind to Kansas State thus far. Kansas State has lost its top quarterback to the transfer portal, along with 14 other players.

Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 6-6

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 29th nationally, 4th in Big 12

In its first season as a member of the Big 12, UCF managed to become bowl-eligible. The Knights have put together a solid 2024 recruiting class and have added three impressive transfers so far.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 8-4

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 52nd nationally, 8th in Big 12

West Virginia is a solid program with an outside shot of moving up the conference standings in any given year. I would expect the Mountaineers to continue that trend in the new Big 12. They could be a sleeper, much like TCU.

TCU Horned Frogs

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 5-7

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 31st nationally, 3rd in Big 12

Record-wise, the Horned Frogs have been on a roller coaster over the past few seasons, going from 5-7 to 13-2 and back to 5-7. Logic would say that TCU should improve, especially with a great incoming recruiting class, but the Horned Frogs are a true wildcard as they could finish anywhere in the conference.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 8-4

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 47th nationally, 5th in Big 12

Lance Leipold has done a great job rebuilding the Kansas Jayhawks. His team will continue to hover around the top tier of the conference and could have an outside shot at reaching the title game if KU gets some good bounces and stays healthy.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 9-4

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 56th nationally, 11th in Big 12

Fresh off an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game, Oklahoma State needs to reload if it wants to stay near the top of the conference. Armed with an explosive weapon in running back Ollie Gordon, the Cowboys will likely be in the market for a new QB as Alan Bowman could be gone and Gunnar Gundy chose to transfer.

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 6-6

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 21 nationally, 1st in Big 12

Texas Tech got hot at the right time, winning three of its final four games to become bowl-eligible. The Red Raiders have put together an impressive recruiting class thus far but will be young at the QB position with Behran Morton and Will Hammond topping the depth chart in 2024.

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 4-8

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 53rd nationally, 9th in Big 12

The Buffaloes are once again the talk of the offseason as they’ve flown up the recruiting rankings this month. Come next season, that hype should translate to the football field as head coach Deion Sanders improved his offensive line. The Buffs could even pick up a few more blue-chip prospects leading up to the early signing period.

Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

2023 record: 8-4

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 60th nationally, 12th in Big 12

Based on its recent history, Utah had a down season, going 8-4 after winning back-to-back Pac-12 titles in the previous two seasons. The Utes will be getting their leader back in quarterback Cam Rising, who missed the entire 2023 season due to injury.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 9-3

247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 51st nationally, 7th in Big 12

Arizona surprised a lot of people this past season, going 9-3 and rising up the Pac-12 standings. The Wildcats are well positioned to win the Big 12 with quarterback Noah Fifita expected to return.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire