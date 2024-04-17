Five JPII student-athletes sign letters of intent

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – On Wednesday, five JPII student-athletes put pen to paper, signing to play at the next level.

Olivia Bonetti will run at Ave Maria, Hope Harrell will play basketball for LaGrange College, Tyler Sottolano will play football at Rhodes College, Ryan Hehlein will suit up for the Franciscan University of Steubenville baseball team, and Luke Songy is headed right down the road to play baseball for Hunter Royer and the UAH Chargers – something he said he’s pumped about.

“It means a lot, to go to the campus, it’s about a five-minute drive from my house so I can go home and visit any time, stay close to a lot of friends that I’ve made. I went on a visit there and I just had a blast, it was great, I got to watch practice, got shown around the campus and I just think it’s going to be a really great fit for me,” Songy said.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.

