Five goals help Current extend unbeaten streak with win over Bay FC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scoring barrage from the Kansas City Current led to a 5-2 win over Bay FC in another sellout match at CPKC Stadium.

The Current have won four out of their first five matches and have not lost a match to start the 2024 NWSL season. They also are unbeaten at home with three wins in three matches and 14 goals in those matches.

How the KC Current put their VAR TV in a YETI cooler

This was the Current’s first match against expansion team Bay FC in their inaugural season.

Kansas City started the match blazing with two goals in the first six minutes from striker Bia Zaneratto and midfielder Bayley Feist to take a 2-0 lead by the sixth minute.

Winger Alex Spaanstra sent a cross to Feist after a corner kick that saw Feist send a header to the bottom right corner.

Bay responded with a goal in the 17th minute from Kayla Sharples.

In the second half, winger Temwa Chawinga scored two goals within six minutes of each other in the 56th and 62nd minute to help KC take a 4-1 lead.

Midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo assisted both goals.

Bia picked up her brace as well with a goal in the 73rd minute that saw her shake off a defender in the box and send a left-footer past goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx.

Bay FC’s Tess Boade notched a second goal on the board in the 78th minute.

Kansas City’s counterattack ran Bay ragged as they only had 39% possession but outshot Bay 23-15 (11-4 on goal).

KC-area natives Finnegan, Jeffrey help LSU gymnastics win first NCAA title

Bia and Temwa are tied with Racing Louisville’s Uchenna Kanu, who all have four goals to start the season. DiBernardo leads the league with four assists.

Bia, Temwa and DiBernardo also all have six scoring involvements (goals and assists) which also lead the NWSL.

The Current are 4-0-1, remain first in the league and go on the road to face Angel City FC on Friday at 9 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.