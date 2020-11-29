Five bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in Week 12

Get ready, Dolphins fans. Because Sunday’s forecast calls for a fair bit of “Fitzmagic” for the Miami Dolphins — the team’s young rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doubtful for today’s game and veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to return to the field as Miami’s starter in his absence. According to the betting odds, not much changes for the Dolphins — Miami is still considered a touchdown favorite on the road against the New York Jets today.

Will we see that come to life today? What else should we expect with a divisional clash this weekend? The Dolphins and Jets will lock horns, which typically produces some crazy results. Here are five bold predictions for oddities we may see today:

Sep 13, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws a pass against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins tie their season high in turnovers

That number is three, which was posted in Week 1 against the New England Patriots in a 21-11 loss. Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely be juiced to start once again — and that usually leads to both flashes of brilliance and frustrating lapses in judgement. We’ll get some of both today from Fitzpatrick; much to the dismay of Dolphins fans who hoped to see Tua Tagovailoa play against the Jets in Week 12. Three turnovers may not all be interceptions, but the Dolphins are also lean on running backs this week so there’s a window of opportunity for fumbles in the ground game as well.

Nov 3, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) celebrates his touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A season-high in passing yards

Miami’s current season best in passing yards is 342, which was set back in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. Fitzpatrick has tossed for 300+ yards in half of his six starts this season — we’ll definitely take the chance to lock him in for a fourth against the Jets defense. With so many missing pieces in the ground game between OG Solomon Kindley and RBs Myles Gaskin/Salvon Ahmed, Miami’s best odds to move the ball with consistency will be to feed DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and others in the passing game. Look for Miami to push the ball with the passing game today.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnoldagainst the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Sam Darnold also throws multiple interceptions

Sam Darnold has thrown eight interceptions against the Miami Dolphins in his NFL career — which is the most against any team in his career. He’ll be welcomed back to the starting lineup this week and must face a better Dolphins defense than any one he’s faced in the past.

With, by the way, the worst supporting cast he will have ever faced the Dolphins with, too.

All of that should add up for some turnovers for the Dolphins defense today as they look to reestablish themselves as a force to be reckoned with after Denver pressed them physically in Week 11.

October 11, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) deflects the football against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Two sacks for Emmanuel Ogbah

Ogbah was shut out of the sack column last week against Denver by a Broncos team that successfully kept the Dolphins defense on their heels for most of the game. That doesn’t figured to be the case this week and Miami should have the opportunity to cook up pressures with the Jets’ offensive line appearing to play today without several potential pieces on the edge in George Fant and Chuma Edoga. Ogbah is in the thick of the sack race this season — and he’ll climb up the ranks with a big performance today.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) celebrates a touchdown pass to Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) in the second quarter to give the Dolphins a 21-0 lead against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, October 18, 2020. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

A 27-10 Dolphins win

The forecast for Miami this week bodes promising for a win — given that the Jets haven’t won yet this season. And the Dolphins were dominant against New York last time out. While we shouldn’t necessarily expect the same exact result the second time around, it was pretty clear when these teams first took the field in Week 6 that there was a divide between them. Coaching, talent and discipline all skewed in Miami’s favor. Look for a more tight contest early on this time around, but for Miami to ultimately pull away for a win.