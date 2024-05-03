First-round pick Jordan Morgan will get his start with Packers at LT

One of the reasons the Packers drafted Jordan Morgan in the first round is because of the versatility that the believe he posseses–able to play both tackle and guard.

However, as Matt LaFleur said after the draft, they are going to start him out at left tackle, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given that is where Morgan played just about all of his 2,400 career snaps at Arizona, not to mention that the Packers used a first-round pick on him.

“I was out there today at left tackle,” said Morgan during Friday’s rookie minicamp media availability. “I’m trying to show that I’m a true left tackle and show I’ll be out there on the edge to protect the quarterback.”

Although Morgan will get the opportunity to prove himself as an NFL tackle, many draft analysts think that he is better suited to play guard because of his arm length, which is under 33 inches. In fact, on Dane Brugler’s big board, Morgan was actually his No. 2 ranked guard.

But Morgan is out to prove those doubters wrong by making his mark in the NFL at the tackle position.

“I get that a lot – the short arms stuff,” said Morgan. “It’s like you obviously haven’t watched film. I use them pretty well. I move people off the ball. I pass set really well, protect the quarterback. You see the stats. That doesn’t bother me, though. I’m just gonna prove everybody wrong.”

Bouncing back quickly from a late-season ACL injury in 2022, Morgan put together an impressive 2023 season with Arizona, allowing just two sacks and 14 pressures. Among all tackles, Morgan ranked 19th in pass-blocking efficiency and 16th in run-blocking grade.

“I just didn’t care about arm length,” said Morgan. “I didn’t really think it was a big deal coming into college and hearing about it. They put me at left tackle. They thought I was a great left tackle. Sure enough, I was.”

Regardless of where Morgan ends up on the offensive line, he gives the Packers options and flexibility as they strive to put their “best five” on the field.

Morgan can provide competition for Rasheed Walker at left tackle, who, as both LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich have mentioned, needs to be more consistent.

Whether it’s Morgan or Walker who is the starting left tackle, the other could be given the opportunity to compete at right tackle, freeing the Packers up to move Zach Tom inside.

Or perhaps the Packers give Morgan a chance at right guard, where competition is needed for Sean Rhyan, who was up and down last season in pass protection.

Ultimately, we won’t have the answers to any of these questions until training camp begins and we see Morgan, Walker, Rhyan, and others competing in pads on the football field.

But before there is any potential transition for Morgan from one side of the line to the other or playing inside instead of outside, he is going to have the opportunity to be a left tackle–which Morgan absolutely believes he is.

“So my goal right now,” added Morgan, “is to gain the trust of all the coaches, all the coaching staff, the players, show everybody that I’m the player they think I am and I could pick this stuff up and be able to play.”

