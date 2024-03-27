Get your first look at 49ers' unique 2024 NFL Draft hat

Get your first look at 49ers' unique 2024 NFL Draft hat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers have unveiled the design for their official 2024 NFL Draft hat with the event less than a month away.

Thoughts on the Niners’ 2024 NFL Draft hat?? pic.twitter.com/qfK5kY893e — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) March 26, 2024

The custom design for San Francisco features the iconic 49ers logo in an onyx silver color scheme with a gold and red trim around the edges on a black hat.

Additionally, there is a variant of the hat which includes the traditional red logo and coloring with a silver accent around the 49ers insignia.

On the side of the hat is a patch of the state of California with a red prospector’s pickaxe in the center. Below that, the word “Faithful” is written in bolded caps, a reference to the 49ers' fanbase.

The color scheme exemplifies a move in recent years to invert the regular team colors, with these alternate designs providing a fresh spin on classic designs. The onyx silver color of the logo is a nod to the old design of the original team uniform, which featured silver pants.

Each year, the league releases custom hats for draft picks to wear on stage once they are selected, while first-round picks also are given a team jersey.

Questions abound as to who the 49ers will select with the No. 31 pick in the draft, though it appears that based on the draft combine, they will be selecting an offensive lineman to help protect quarterback Brock Purdy.

