First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC championship game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their first injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the AFC title game. Both teams had one player absent from practice to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Chris Unger/Getty Images

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

After missing the divisional round against the Bills, both CB Rashad Fenton and RB Darrel Williams were back at practice as full participants on Wednesday. They’re both on track to play on Sunday.

To start the week, S Tyrann Mathieu was a non-participant in practice. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about it and said there is a chance he returns to practice on Thursday.

While it’s a little concerning to see something like a groin injury pop up for Chiefs DT Chris Jones, remember that players are required to be listed on the injury report if they receive treatment from the training staff. The fact that a lot of players were full participants and listed on the injury report, tells you that whatever they’re dealing with is minor, but required treatment.

Bengals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* DE Cam Sample Groin DNP WR Stanley Morgan Hamstring LP DT Josh Tupou Knee LP QB Joe Burrow Knee FP WR Tee Higgins Thumb FP LB Keandre Jones Thumb FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

DE Cam Sample was ruled out with a hamstring injury in the first game between the Chiefs and Bengals back in Week 17.

Monitor the injury to DT Josh Tupou. The Bengals are thin at defensive tackle depth after losing Larry Ogunjobi to a season-ending injury. They signed former Raiders DT Damion Square to the practice squad earlier this week.

1

1