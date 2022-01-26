First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC championship game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their first injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the AFC title game. Both teams had one player absent from practice to start the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Concussion
DNP
Shoulder
FP
Back
FP
Hip
FP
WR Tyreek Hill
Heel
FP
Back
FP
DT Chris Jones
Groin
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
Neck
FP
Toe
FP
OL Andrew Wylie
Elbow
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
After missing the divisional round against the Bills, both CB Rashad Fenton and RB Darrel Williams were back at practice as full participants on Wednesday. They’re both on track to play on Sunday.
To start the week, S Tyrann Mathieu was a non-participant in practice. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about it and said there is a chance he returns to practice on Thursday.
While it’s a little concerning to see something like a groin injury pop up for Chiefs DT Chris Jones, remember that players are required to be listed on the injury report if they receive treatment from the training staff. The fact that a lot of players were full participants and listed on the injury report, tells you that whatever they’re dealing with is minor, but required treatment.
Bengals
Player
Injury
Participation*
DE Cam Sample
Groin
DNP
WR Stanley Morgan
Hamstring
LP
DT Josh Tupou
Knee
LP
QB Joe Burrow
Knee
FP
WR Tee Higgins
Thumb
FP
Thumb
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
DE Cam Sample was ruled out with a hamstring injury in the first game between the Chiefs and Bengals back in Week 17.
Monitor the injury to DT Josh Tupou. The Bengals are thin at defensive tackle depth after losing Larry Ogunjobi to a season-ending injury. They signed former Raiders DT Damion Square to the practice squad earlier this week.
