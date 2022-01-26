First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC championship game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their first injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the AFC title game. Both teams had one player absent from practice to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

S Tyrann Mathieu

Concussion

DNP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Shoulder

FP

CB Rashad Fenton

Back

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Hip

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Heel

FP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Back

FP

DT Chris Jones

Groin

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

CB Charvarius Ward

Neck

FP

RB Darrel Williams

Toe

FP

OL Andrew Wylie

Elbow

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • After missing the divisional round against the Bills, both CB Rashad Fenton and RB Darrel Williams were back at practice as full participants on Wednesday. They’re both on track to play on Sunday.

  • To start the week, S Tyrann Mathieu was a non-participant in practice. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about it and said there is a chance he returns to practice on Thursday.

  • While it’s a little concerning to see something like a groin injury pop up for Chiefs DT Chris Jones, remember that players are required to be listed on the injury report if they receive treatment from the training staff. The fact that a lot of players were full participants and listed on the injury report, tells you that whatever they’re dealing with is minor, but required treatment.

Bengals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

DE Cam Sample

Groin

DNP

WR Stanley Morgan

Hamstring

LP

DT Josh Tupou

Knee

LP

QB Joe Burrow

Knee

FP

WR Tee Higgins

Thumb

FP

LB Keandre Jones

Thumb

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • DE Cam Sample was ruled out with a hamstring injury in the first game between the Chiefs and Bengals back in Week 17.

  • Monitor the injury to DT Josh Tupou. The Bengals are thin at defensive tackle depth after losing Larry Ogunjobi to a season-ending injury. They signed former Raiders DT Damion Square to the practice squad earlier this week.

1

1

Recommended Stories