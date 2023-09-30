First half highlights: Top plays from Auburn’s first half with No. 1 Georgia

Auburn needed to make a statement on Saturday. So far, they are doing just that.

Auburn is tied with No. 1 Georgia, 10-10 through one half of play. Auburn has outgained Georgia, 173-145 in the yardage department, and is outrushing Georgia, 145-68.

The rushing game has been the story to this point, as Payton Thorne and Jarquez Hunter have combined to rush for 125 of Auburn’s 145 yards. Thorne has continued to struggle in the passing game, as he has thrown for just 28 yards on four completions.

There were several plays that led to Auburn’s first-half performance, here are the top five plays from the first half between Auburn and Georgia.

Payton Thorne flashes the wheels

Thorne showcased his wheels in Auburn’s second drive by scampering 61 yards to set Auburn up at the Georgia 30-yard line.

Simpson hauls in No. 4

Thorne’s run set up an Alex McPherson 27-yard field goal to give Auburn a 3-0 lead. On Georgia’s ensuing possession, cornerback Jaylin Simpson recorded interception No. 4 of the season.

Hunter finds paydirt

JARQUEZ RAN HIM OVER FOR THE SCORE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/27k8dm0o6X — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 30, 2023

Jarquez Hunter is slowly working his way into the premier back role and made a statement in the 1st quarter by trucking a Bulldog defender for an Auburn score to push the Tigers ahead, 10-0.

Game respects game pic.twitter.com/agURy5eu9U — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 30, 2023

Auburn’s top defender laid a great hit on Georgia quarterback Carson Beck in the 2nd quarter. He ends the first half with two tackles.

Payton Thorne getting away with one

lol pic.twitter.com/mXOG5hlLlM — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 30, 2023

Luckily for Georgia, this drive did not create any points for Auburn. Auburn’s Payton Thorne appeared to have stepped over the line of scrimmage when completing a pass to Camden Brown for a first down.

