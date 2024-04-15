Fiorentina fights back to draw with Genoa as both suffer from VAR decisions

Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Genoa, at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Monday April 15, 2024. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina mounted a second half comeback to draw with Genoa 1-1 at home in a Serie A game marked by VAR decisions against both clubs on Monday.

The result left Fiorentina in 10th place and trailing in the race for next year’s European competitions. The draw extended its winless run to five league matches.

The first VAR decision went Genoa’s way when Fiorentina’s Andrea Belotti had a 26th-minute goal chalked off for offside.

That seemed to rouse the visitor which took the lead three minutes before halftime through a penalty from Albert Gudmundsson.

Gudmundsson sent the goalkeeper the wrong way after Fabiano Parisi was adjudged to have felled Caleb Ekuban. It was the Icelander’s third goal in three games and his 13th of the league season.

However, Jonathan Ikoné equalized nine minutes into the second half for Fiorentina with a nice header.

With 70 minutes gone, the referee awarded the home side a penalty only to change his mind after a video review.

Genoa remained in 12th place, well clear of the relegation zone but with little chance of securing a European place.

