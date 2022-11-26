Final thoughts before Ohio State vs. Michigan

It’s game day folks, and it’s a big one. Ohio State host Michigan in the next installment of “The Game” and the stakes literally couldn’t be any higher for a college football contest. The winner goes to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game and probably secures a spot in the College Football Playoff.

We’ve dissected this one from almost every angle you can think of, but thought we’d provide a stream of consciousness and random thoughts heading into the matchup just hours before the game.

Some of our thoughts you may not have thought of yourself, and some might be new, snarky, and a little off the wall.

Here are our final thoughts before the Buckeyes and Wolverines kick things off at High Noon.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Final Thoughts

It’s crazy to think that Michigan hasn’t visited Ohio Stadium since 2018. The 2019 game was in Ann Arbor, the 2020 version fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we all know the debacle of last season in Ann Arbor. It’s been a minute.

Speaking of games in Columbus, Michigan hasn’t beaten Ohio State on the banks of the Olentangy since 2000. A lot of the players in ‘The Game’ this year weren’t even born then.

How much will revenge play into this one for Ohio State? Will it add to the buildup that’s already a part of this game? Could OSU actually be too emotional? Let’s hope it’s all channeled the correct way.

Is it crazy to think that Ryan Day could be on the hot seat if he loses again to Michigan? Some in the national media think it could be a thing.

So, how healthy really is Blake Corum? He’s going to play according to reports, but how much of it is gamesmanship on the part of Mr. Khakis and the Michigan staff?

If Corum isn’t near himself, look out for J.J. McCarthy to be more involved in the running game.

How much of a part of the game plan will freshman running back Dallan Hayden be for Ohio State? Miyan Williams is available again, but you have to think Hayden might be a big part of things with what we’ve seen the last two weeks.

Speaking of which, could Hayden be this year’s Chris Olave? A freshman that breaks out against Michigan?

The team that wins the running game almost always wins this matchup in late November. Can Ohio State get things cooking on the ground vs. a stingy Michigan defense?

Can Michigan do damage through the air? McCarthy doesn’t have the field-stretching weapons and hasn’t shown the accuracy to hit things big when called upon. He might need to in this one.

An undercurrent in this one is that C.J. Stroud’s Heisman campaign is probably on the line. The whole world will be watching and how he does will probably either seal the deal or potentially take him out of the running.

Can the crowd in the ‘Shoe show up for this one? You have to think so, but OSU will need to give the crowd something to cheer about early or things could get too quiet to give the team a lift.

Will receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. have another highlight-reel catch again today? Maybe multiple? We hope so.

Jim Harbaugh silenced his critics last season by dominating Ohio State at home finally. Will they come back out of the woodwork if he loses to the Buckeyes again?

Speaking of which, Harbaugh has never beaten Ohio State and Michigan State in the same season. That’s on the line today.

Another streak; Ohio State hasn’t lost a game at home in the Big Ten since the famous 2015 game against Michigan State when Ezekiel Elliott was somehow forgotten about.

And … Ryan Day has yet to lose a Big Ten home game since taking over. That’s ridiculous really when you think about it. In fact, a 45-4 overall record is outlandish.

If Harbaugh throws his headset a few times, it’s going to be a good day.

Let’s hope today is one that ruins the whole state of Michigan’s day!

