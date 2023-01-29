Final score predictions for AFC, NFC championship games

One of the biggest days on the sports calendar is here. It’s championship Sunday.

The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles host the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC championship game. The Eagles cruised past the New York Giants last week, while the 49ers toppled Dallas in the NFC divisional round.

Over in the AFC, it’s a rematch from last season’s championship game. No. 1 seed Kansas City hosts the Cincinnati Bengals. Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs solve Joe Burrow and the Bengals?

The Bengals and Chiefs have met three times over the past 14 months, with Burrow and Cincinnati winning each time.

Who is heading to Super Bowl LVII?

We make our predictions for Sunday’s championship games.

49ers at Eagles, NFC championship

These two teams last met on Sept. 19, 2021, with the 49ers coming away with a 19-11 win. A lot has changed since that time. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is now a legit MVP candidate and has a new No. 1 wide receiver in A.J. Brown.

Seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy leads the 49ers under center, and running back Christian McCaffrey is now a focal point of San Francisco’s offense.

These teams have the best rosters in the NFC and arguably the best in the NFL. Both teams play outstanding defense and rely on the running game in different ways.

Who wins?

This will be a heavyweight bout. The Cowboys had some success against the 49ers defense last week, and Philly’s offense is even better, with Hurts’ ability to run and throw the ball.

It will be a close game late, but Philadelphia gets to Purdy, wins the turnover battle, and comes away with a close win to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Eagles 27, 49ers 24

Bengals at Chiefs, AFC championship

It’s hard to beat NFL teams more than one time in a season. Especially when the losing team is the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes and Andy Reid don’t lose a lot, which makes Cincinnati’s recent success over the Chiefs even more impressive.

Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has done an outstanding job against Mahomes and the Chiefs. In December, Cincinnati held Mahomes to 223 yards passing, and star tight end Travis Kelce had just four catches for 56 yards.

In addition, the Bengals have won 10 games in a row, including two playoff victories.

What gives?

Burrow and the Bengals are amazing. But it’s just difficult to believe they can beat the Chiefs four times in 14 months. This will be a shootout, but even saying that it will come down to which defense makes one more play than the other.

Kansas City ends its three-game losing streak to Cincinnati in a close one and is heading back to the Super Bowl.

Chiefs 34, Bengals 31

