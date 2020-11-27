Final Saints-Broncos injury report: Denver rookie WR Jerry Jeudy questionable
The finalized Week 12 injury report was released on Friday by the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos ahead of their clash on Sunday, but it’s worth noting that the Broncos canceled their Friday practice session after receiving several positive COVID-19 test results, meaning the game statuses and participation levels are all estimated by the Denver training staff. Take it all with a grain of salt.
As for New Orleans, they preemptively ruled out backup running back Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and left guard Andrus Peat (concussion), neither of whom were able to practice the last few days. Expect standout rookie Marquez Callaway to help out in the return game if returns specialist Deonte Harris (neck) can’t go — he’s officially listed as questionable — while veteran backup Nick Easton fills in along the offensive line.
Your final Saints-Broncos injury report for Friday, Nov. 27:
From the Saints
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
WR Deonte Harris, neck
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
G Andrus Peat, concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Alvin Kamara, foot
Limited
Limited
Limited
WR Michael Thomas, ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
TE Josh Hill, concussion
Full
Full
Full
CB Marshon Lattimore, abdomen
Full
Full
Full
RB Dwayne Washington, back
Full
Full
Full
RB Ty Montgomery, hamstring
Limited
DNP
Out
From the Broncos
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
CB Bryce Callahan, foot
DNP
Limited
Full
Questionable
T Demar Dotson, calf/hand
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
G Graham Glasgow, calf
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S Trey Marshall, shin
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Duke Dawson, chest
Limited
Full
Full
WR Jerry Jeudy, ankle/Achilles
Limited
DNP
Limited
Questionable
ILB Josey Jewell, ankle
Limited
Full
Full
ILB Joe Jones, calf
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
NT Sylvester Williams, elbow
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
TE Noah Fant, ribs
Full
Full
Full
QB Drew Lock, ribs
Full
Full
Full
T Eli Wilkinson, knee
Full
Full
Full
LB Malik Reed, ankle
Limited
Full