Final Saints-Broncos injury report: Denver rookie WR Jerry Jeudy questionable

John Sigler
·2 min read

The finalized Week 12 injury report was released on Friday by the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos ahead of their clash on Sunday, but it’s worth noting that the Broncos canceled their Friday practice session after receiving several positive COVID-19 test results, meaning the game statuses and participation levels are all estimated by the Denver training staff. Take it all with a grain of salt.

As for New Orleans, they preemptively ruled out backup running back Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and left guard Andrus Peat (concussion), neither of whom were able to practice the last few days. Expect standout rookie Marquez Callaway to help out in the return game if returns specialist Deonte Harris (neck) can’t go — he’s officially listed as questionable — while veteran backup Nick Easton fills in along the offensive line.

Your final Saints-Broncos injury report for Friday, Nov. 27:

From the Saints

Player, injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

WR Deonte Harris, neck

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

G Andrus Peat, concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Alvin Kamara, foot

Limited

Limited

Limited

WR Michael Thomas, ankle

Limited

Limited

Limited

TE Josh Hill, concussion

Full

Full

Full

CB Marshon Lattimore, abdomen

Full

Full

Full

RB Dwayne Washington, back

Full

Full

Full

RB Ty Montgomery, hamstring

Limited

DNP

Out

From the Broncos

Player, injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

CB Bryce Callahan, foot

DNP

Limited

Full

Questionable

T Demar Dotson, calf/hand

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

G Graham Glasgow, calf

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

S Trey Marshall, shin

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Duke Dawson, chest

Limited

Full

Full

WR Jerry Jeudy, ankle/Achilles

Limited

DNP

Limited

Questionable

ILB Josey Jewell, ankle

Limited

Full

Full

ILB Joe Jones, calf

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

NT Sylvester Williams, elbow

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

TE Noah Fant, ribs

Full

Full

Full

QB Drew Lock, ribs

Full

Full

Full

T Eli Wilkinson, knee

Full

Full

Full

LB Malik Reed, ankle

Limited

Full

