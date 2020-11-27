Final Saints-Broncos injury report: Denver rookie WR Jerry Jeudy questionable

The finalized Week 12 injury report was released on Friday by the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos ahead of their clash on Sunday, but it’s worth noting that the Broncos canceled their Friday practice session after receiving several positive COVID-19 test results, meaning the game statuses and participation levels are all estimated by the Denver training staff. Take it all with a grain of salt.

As for New Orleans, they preemptively ruled out backup running back Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and left guard Andrus Peat (concussion), neither of whom were able to practice the last few days. Expect standout rookie Marquez Callaway to help out in the return game if returns specialist Deonte Harris (neck) can’t go — he’s officially listed as questionable — while veteran backup Nick Easton fills in along the offensive line.

Your final Saints-Broncos injury report for Friday, Nov. 27:

From the Saints

Player, injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status WR Deonte Harris, neck DNP DNP DNP Questionable G Andrus Peat, concussion DNP DNP DNP Out RB Alvin Kamara, foot Limited Limited Limited WR Michael Thomas, ankle Limited Limited Limited TE Josh Hill, concussion Full Full Full CB Marshon Lattimore, abdomen Full Full Full RB Dwayne Washington, back Full Full Full RB Ty Montgomery, hamstring Limited DNP Out

From the Broncos