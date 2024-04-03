Final Four bracket odds, lines, spreads for every remaining 2024 March Madness game

The men's NCAA Tournament has reached its pinnacle -- the Final Four. After a myriad of upsets, buzzer-beaters, and even a potentially unprecedented Cinderella run, college basketball fans are ready to see if the magic continues or if the teams that have proven themselves all season long can make one final push for a national championship.

Can NC State finish off the most magical run since Loyola Chicago? Can UConn confirm what everyone has suspected for months by solidifying themselves as the best team in college basketball and back-to-back champions? Can Purdue put their loss in the first round a year ago behind them and, just like 2018 Virginia, come back to win the title a year later? Can Alabama shock everyone and win it all with their simple "the best defense is a great offense" style?

According to odds boards, this tournament may already be a done deal.

Here are the odds and spread for each Final Four contest, per BetMGM.

Final Four bracket odds, betting line, spread

The game between the Huskies and Crimson Tide is slated for Saturday, April 6, at 8:49 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on TBS or TNT, and can be streamed via Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Max.

Spread: UConn (-11.5)

Moneyline : UConn (-750); Alabama (+525)

Over/under: 160.5

The game between the Boilermakers and Wolfpack is set for Saturday, April 6, at 6:09 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on TBS or TNT, and can be streamed on Max.

Spread: Purdue (-9.5)

Moneyline : Purdue (-450); NC State (+350)

Over/under: 145.5

