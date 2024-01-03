It’s only appropriate that the all-but-deceased Pac-12 will have a representative in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. While preseason favorite USC disappointed, the conference still enjoyed an impressive season that could culminate in Washington winning it all on Monday night.

The Pac-12 owned several of the country’s top quarterbacks, including Heisman Trophy finalists Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., and we also saw big years from defensive stars Laiatu Latu, Jonah Elliss and Travis Hunter. Eight of the conference’s 12 teams played in a bowl game, too.

Although Washington’s season isn’t over yet, we’ve seen more than enough to release our final 2023 Pac-12 football power rankings:

Final record: 3-9 (2-7 Pac-12)

Although they had impressive wins over UCLA and Washington State, the Sun Devils’ four losses of 29 or more points have me convinced that Arizona State is the proper pick for 12th.

Stanford

Final record: 3-9 (2-7)

Stanford was probably better than most people had expected. In addition to stunning Colorado, the Cardinal also beat Washington State and Hawaii.

Colorado

Final record: 4-12 (1-8)

Deion Sanders’ CU Buffs were the talk of college football early this season as they started 3-0. Unfortunately for Colorado, injuries and issues on the offensive line contributed to a six-game losing streak to end things.

Washington State

Final record: 5-7 (2-7)

Losses to Arizona State, Stanford and Cal have me putting the Cougars at No. 8, although their 56-14 clobbering of Colorado was certainly impressive.

Final record: 6-7 (4-5)

Cal was one of the Pac-12’s better surprises this season. The Golden Bears won their final three regular season contests and reached a bowl game for the first time since 2019.

USC

Final record: 8-5 (5-4)

This was an incredibly disappointing season for USC. Expected by many to win the Pac-12 and compete for a College Football Playoff berth, the Trojans’ defensive struggles were too large to overcome.

Utah

Final record: 8-5 (5-4)

If Cam Rising had been healthy, the Utes likely would’ve been right up there with Oregon and Washington.

UCLA

Final record: 8-5 (4-5)

UCLA sputtered out late in the season without much production from the QB position. But as Colorado fans saw in late October, the Bruins’ elite defensive line helped them win plenty of games.

Oregon State

Final record: 8-5 (5-4)

Like UCLA and Utah, Oregon State didn’t get enough out of the quarterback position. The Beavers’ 2023 season wasn’t a disappointment, but losses to each of the three teams ahead of them on this list were tough to handle.

Arizona

Final record: 10-3 (7-2)

I certainly didn’t have Arizona winning 10 games this season but led by freshman QB Noah Fifita and his top target Tetairoa McMillan, the Wildcats shocked many this season.

Oregon

Final record: 12-2 (8-1)

Oregon scored at least 31 points in every game this season with Bo Nix and Bucky Irving wreaking havoc on opposing defense. However, I don’t think anyone will argue with the Ducks being No. 2 on this list.

Washington

Record leading into CFP title game: 14-0 (9-0)

Even if Washington gets blown out by Michigan in Monday’s CFP title game, the Huskies’ two wins over Oregon prove that they’re the Pac-12’s best team.

