Figure skaters compete at River’s Edge, Davenport

Ice skaters from around the Midwest will vie for medals at the fourth Annual Quad City Victory Skate at the River’s Edge in downtown Davenport, according to a news release.

The Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities will host more than 100 competitors with beginning and advanced skaters of all ages being featured. More than 50 events and testing are scheduled over two days.

Skating judges are traveling from around the United States to evaluate skills and technical performance. The competition will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, April 12, and events will run until 7:30 p.m.

The second day of competition will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 13, and events will run until 6:30 p.m.

Public viewing of the competition is free and offers an opportunity to see talented figure skaters in action.

For more information on the Quad Cities Victory Skate competition

